Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HMSNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Hammerson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Hammerson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Hammerson Price Performance

Hammerson Company Profile

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56.

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

