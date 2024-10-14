Hancock Whitney (HWC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 15th. Analysts expect Hancock Whitney to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.11 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hancock Whitney to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $52.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.39. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

In other news, Director Frank E. Bertucci sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $117,082.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,254.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HWC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

