Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.96, but opened at $9.59. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 535,006 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.90 to $8.20 in a report on Thursday.

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 5.0% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,916 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,686 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 15.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,366 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

