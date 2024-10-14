Harrell Investment Partners LLC Has $353,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,892 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 624.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 64,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 55,189 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $489,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IEUR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.72. 26,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,353. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.