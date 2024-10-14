Harrell Investment Partners LLC Has $903,000 Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,474 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 492.2% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DexCom from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.69.

DexCom Price Performance

DexCom stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.10. 892,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,802,067. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.36. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,824 shares of company stock worth $126,390. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

