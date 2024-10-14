Harrell Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 675.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $234.89. 185,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.41, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $244.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.07.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,935.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total transaction of $2,280,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,640,975.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,935.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,495 shares of company stock worth $20,794,658 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

