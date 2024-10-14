Harrell Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $199.16. 398,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,274. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.02 and a 200-day moving average of $186.73. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $199.21.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
