Harrell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,512 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,664 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 404.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Diamondback Energy news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $237.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $154.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.73.

View Our Latest Report on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG traded down $3.08 on Monday, reaching $191.88. The company had a trading volume of 252,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,286. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.70 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.26.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $2.34 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.