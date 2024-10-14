Harrell Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 472.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,487,000 after purchasing an additional 376,595 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth $70,610,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,635,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $344,998,000 after buying an additional 264,555 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,403,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $719,634,000 after buying an additional 211,653 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 285.1% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 268,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,783,000 after acquiring an additional 198,808 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Stock Up 0.8 %

IQVIA stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $231.08. The company had a trading volume of 107,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,294. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.16 and a 200 day moving average of $231.59. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQV has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $251.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus raised IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.36.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

