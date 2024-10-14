Harrell Investment Partners LLC Sells 354 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.7% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.31.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $161.73. 946,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,008,759. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $168.85. The company has a market cap of $389.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.