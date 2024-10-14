Harrington Investments INC Sells 340 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Harrington Investments INC trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,503 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 2.9% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,220,936,000 after buying an additional 149,341 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after acquiring an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,213,825,000 after purchasing an additional 106,756 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,449,114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,327,738,000 after purchasing an additional 104,332 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,306 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,214,488,000 after purchasing an additional 83,762 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.79.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,741,260. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,741,260. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded down $6.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $716.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $736.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $686.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $651.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

