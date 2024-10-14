HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

HCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on HCI Group from $130.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $111.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. HCI Group has a 12-month low of $53.80 and a 12-month high of $121.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.14.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. HCI Group had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $206.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCI Group will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in HCI Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 80.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in HCI Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

