Head-To-Head Analysis: Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) & SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU)

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) and SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Microbot Medical and SeaStar Medical”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microbot Medical N/A N/A -$10.74 million ($0.89) -1.08 SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -$26.23 million ($25.00) -0.16

Microbot Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SeaStar Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

16.3% of Microbot Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of SeaStar Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Microbot Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of SeaStar Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Microbot Medical and SeaStar Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microbot Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 SeaStar Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Microbot Medical currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 625.24%. Given Microbot Medical’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Microbot Medical is more favorable than SeaStar Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Microbot Medical and SeaStar Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microbot Medical N/A -173.35% -130.38% SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -666.82%

Volatility and Risk

Microbot Medical has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaStar Medical has a beta of -1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Microbot Medical beats SeaStar Medical on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces. It also provides NovaCross, an intellectual property and technology in the field of intraluminal revascularization devices with anchoring mechanism and integrated microcatheter. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Stryker Corporation for technology co-development. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Braintree, Massachusetts.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

