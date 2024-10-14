Head-To-Head Review: Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) & Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) and Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rexford Industrial Realty and Sunrise Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexford Industrial Realty 1 4 5 0 2.40 Sunrise Realty Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus price target of $52.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.90%. Sunrise Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.29%. Given Sunrise Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sunrise Realty Trust is more favorable than Rexford Industrial Realty.

Dividends

Profitability

Rexford Industrial Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Sunrise Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Rexford Industrial Realty pays out 153.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and Sunrise Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexford Industrial Realty 30.71% 3.31% 2.30% Sunrise Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.5% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Sunrise Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and Sunrise Realty Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexford Industrial Realty $867.49 million 11.89 $238.02 million $1.09 43.43 Sunrise Realty Trust $250,000.00 413.58 $230,000.00 N/A N/A

Rexford Industrial Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Sunrise Realty Trust.

Summary

Rexford Industrial Realty beats Sunrise Realty Trust on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities. Rexford Industrial's high-quality, irreplaceable portfolio comprises 371 properties with approximately 45.0 million rentable square feet occupied by a stable and diverse tenant base. Structured as a real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "REXR," Rexford Industrial is an S&P MidCap 400 Index member.

About Sunrise Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. engages in commercial real estate (CRE) lending business. It focuses on originating CRE debt investments and providing capital to borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by CRE assets. The company intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting investments in senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, whole loans, B-notes, CMBS, and debt-like preferred equity securities across CRE asset classes. Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.