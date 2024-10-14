Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Short Interest Update

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS HBGRF remained flat at $1.38 on Monday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture, sale, and dealing of printing presses and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

