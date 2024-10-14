Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Short Interest Update

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
OTCMKTS HBGRF remained flat at $1.38 on Monday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.