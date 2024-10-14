Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 616 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,079,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331,540 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,897,000 after buying an additional 1,504,206 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,161,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,938,000 after buying an additional 64,672 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 506,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,185,000 after buying an additional 17,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

VGT stock traded up $7.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $608.12. 142,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $566.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $552.96. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $397.76 and a 52 week high of $609.43.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

