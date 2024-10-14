Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $15.59 Million Stock Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $15,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVDE. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 184,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 18,631 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,728,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,180,000 after buying an additional 59,930 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,009,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVDE stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.99. 20,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $67.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.95 and a 200-day moving average of $64.02.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

