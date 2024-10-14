Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $216,000 Investment in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 12,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,794.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,128.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,794.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $218.53. 54,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,738. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $218.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

