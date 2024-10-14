High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. HubSpot comprises approximately 1.0% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,964,000 after purchasing an additional 39,098 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,933,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,211,535,000 after buying an additional 176,336 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,088,119,000 after buying an additional 626,977 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,406,000 after buying an additional 604,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 484,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.83.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $992,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,692,450. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $992,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,692,450. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total value of $56,978.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,009,441.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,388,384. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $559.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.09, a PEG ratio of 7,193.98 and a beta of 1.64. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.23 and a 1-year high of $693.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $504.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $556.89.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. HubSpot’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

