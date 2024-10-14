High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,325 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth $266,000.

NYSEARCA RYLD opened at $16.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.19. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $17.12.

