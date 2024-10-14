High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Invests $262,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $710,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $46.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $47.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.89. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corning

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.