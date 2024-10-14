High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 869.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE UPS opened at $134.60 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $163.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $115.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.96.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. This trade represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on United Parcel Service

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.