High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,771 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 173,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,101,000 after buying an additional 27,721 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $286.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $286.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.14 and a 200-day moving average of $266.91.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

