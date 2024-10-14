High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $281.76 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $289.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.60.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

