High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Sells 102 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.2% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $979.29.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $932.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $885.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.27, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $910.84 and a 200 day moving average of $853.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $547.61 and a 1-year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

