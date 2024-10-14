High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Sells 800 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 396.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 86,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 185,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,217 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JMUB opened at $50.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average is $50.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1506 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

