HNI (NYSE:HNI) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Separately, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of HNI from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

HNI Stock Performance

NYSE:HNI opened at $53.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.84. HNI has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $56.13.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $623.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.74 million. HNI had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HNI will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

Insider Activity at HNI

In related news, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $221,383.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,511. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HNI news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 5,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $317,624.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,272.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $221,383.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,511. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,412 shares of company stock valued at $6,012,952. 3.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HNI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HNI by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,566,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,208,000 after buying an additional 287,735 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the first quarter worth about $4,267,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the first quarter worth about $3,987,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HNI by 184.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 102,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 66,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the first quarter worth about $2,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

