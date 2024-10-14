Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Short Interest Update

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 712,500 shares, an increase of 92.8% from the September 15th total of 369,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 260,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on HMN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators
Horace Mann Educators Trading Up 0.5 %
HMN opened at $34.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.60. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $29.88 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $388.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.67 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 87.18%.
Horace Mann Educators Company Profile
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.
