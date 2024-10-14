Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.282 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Hormel Foods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 59 years. Hormel Foods has a payout ratio of 66.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hormel Foods to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.3%.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.3 %

HRL opened at $31.08 on Monday. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $36.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $312,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,094.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 51,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $1,648,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,421 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,850.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $312,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,094.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,400 shares of company stock worth $2,288,338 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.