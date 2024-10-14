Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $290.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE HII opened at $259.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.32. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $212.58 and a one year high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

