Hypertension Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:HDII) and Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Critical Contrast

Hypertension Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:HDII – Get Free Report) and Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.3% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Hypertension Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Hypertension Diagnostics has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pro-Dex has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hypertension Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pro-Dex $53.84 million 1.87 $2.13 million $0.58 50.67

This table compares Hypertension Diagnostics and Pro-Dex”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than Hypertension Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares Hypertension Diagnostics and Pro-Dex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hypertension Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Pro-Dex 3.95% 6.82% 4.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hypertension Diagnostics and Pro-Dex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hypertension Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Pro-Dex 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pro-Dex has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.08%. Given Pro-Dex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pro-Dex is more favorable than Hypertension Diagnostics.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats Hypertension Diagnostics on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hypertension Diagnostics

Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary noninvasive medical devices that detect subtle changes in the elasticity of arteries in the United States and internationally. It offers CVProfilor, which allows a physician to non-invasively assess the elasticity of small and large arteries, of which small artery elasticity is the earliest and sensitive marker of cardiovascular disease. The company offers CVProfilor DO-2020, which provides a patient's arterial elasticity indices used in the assessment for underlying vascular disease; CVProfilor MD-3000 that offers a sensitive and specific guide to the presence of blood vessel disease; and HD/PulseWave CR-2000 research cardiovascular profiling system, which provides researchers and scientists with a non-invasive means to assess arterial elasticity in support of human research in various areas. Its products collect 30 seconds of blood pressure waveform data, perform an analysis of the digitized blood pressure waveforms, and generate a CVProfile report that contains information on blood pressure, heart rate, pulse pressure, body surface area, body mass index, and C1-large and C2-small artery elasticity indices. The company sells its products to primary care physicians, cardiologists, health care professionals, trained medical personnel, research investigators at academic medical research centers, government institutes, cardiovascular specialists, and pharmaceutical firms. It markets its products through a representative organization in the United States. Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Richmond Hill, Canada.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company's products are used in hospitals, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

