IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Upgraded by National Bankshares to Outperform

National Bankshares upgraded shares of IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$11.00 price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price target of C$8.50.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.12.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

Shares of TSE:IMG opened at C$6.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.74. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$2.87 and a 52 week high of C$7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.10. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of C$527.18 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 1.1121076 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at IAMGOLD

In related news, Senior Officer Bruno Lemelin sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.09, for a total transaction of C$99,206.80. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

