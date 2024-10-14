iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,700 shares, a growth of 60.3% from the September 15th total of 85,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 102,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

iBio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,386. iBio has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About iBio

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel.

