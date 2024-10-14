Ignition (FBTC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $968,723.19

Ignition (FBTC) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 14th. Over the last week, Ignition has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $26.25 million and approximately $968,723.19 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition token can now be purchased for about $65,795.48 or 0.99934180 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000078 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.37 or 0.00257252 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition was first traded on July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 588 tokens and its circulating supply is 399 tokens. Ignition’s official website is fbtc.com. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official.

Buying and Selling Ignition

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 938.11715408 with 1,494.9109229 in circulation. The last known price of Ignition is 63,801.75510409 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $305,840.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.