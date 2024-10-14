iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE) Short Interest Update

iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the September 15th total of 5,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
iLearningEngines Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of AILE stock opened at $1.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.27, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. iLearningEngines has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $20.00.
iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $135.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iLearningEngines will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of iLearningEngines in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.
iLearningEngines, Inc operates AI-powered learning automation and information intelligence for corporate and educational use. The company's AI and learning automation platform is used by enterprises to productize enterprise knowledge for consumption throughout the enterprise. Its outcome-based training has deployed in regulated and detail-oriented vertical markets, such as healthcare, education, insurance, retail, oil and gas/energy, manufacturing, and government.
