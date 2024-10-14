iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE) Short Interest Update

iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the September 15th total of 5,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

iLearningEngines Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of AILE stock opened at $1.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.27, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. iLearningEngines has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $135.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iLearningEngines will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of iLearningEngines

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AILE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iLearningEngines in the second quarter worth $102,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iLearningEngines in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in iLearningEngines during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iLearningEngines in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of iLearningEngines in the second quarter worth about $217,000. 32.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of iLearningEngines in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

iLearningEngines Company Profile

iLearningEngines, Inc operates AI-powered learning automation and information intelligence for corporate and educational use. The company's AI and learning automation platform is used by enterprises to productize enterprise knowledge for consumption throughout the enterprise. Its outcome-based training has deployed in regulated and detail-oriented vertical markets, such as healthcare, education, insurance, retail, oil and gas/energy, manufacturing, and government.

