Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Short Interest Down 38.2% in September

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the September 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on IMBBY. Barclays raised shares of Imperial Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Imperial Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IMBBY

Imperial Brands Stock Performance

Imperial Brands Announces Dividend

IMBBY stock opened at $29.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.06. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.2752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd.

About Imperial Brands

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.