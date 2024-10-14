Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $238.44 and last traded at $237.79, with a volume of 13811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.65.

PI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Impinj from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Impinj from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Impinj from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -673.29 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.72.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 3.93%. Impinj’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total transaction of $103,748.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,751,505.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total value of $103,748.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,751,505.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc purchased 4,264,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,003.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,050,456 shares in the company, valued at $155,006,638.64. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,279 shares of company stock worth $3,230,512. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

