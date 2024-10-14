Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Position Trimmed by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.21.

Incyte Trading Up 1.1 %

Incyte stock opened at $66.12 on Monday. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $70.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($2.60). Incyte had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,089,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,070. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,089,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,070. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $83,832.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,715.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,899 shares of company stock worth $1,736,746. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

