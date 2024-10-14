India Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:INQQ) Shares Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in India Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:INQQ – Free Report) by 488.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,163 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in India Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of India Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period.

India Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA INQQ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.43. 2,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.60. India Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average is $15.26.

India Internet & Ecommerce ETF Profile

The India Internet & Ecommerce ETF (INQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INQQ The India Internet & Ecommerce index. The fund tracks an index of companies centered around the internet and e-commerce technology in India. Securities are selected and weighted by market-cap. INQQ was launched on Apr 6, 2022 and is managed by India.

