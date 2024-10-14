Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800,900 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the September 15th total of 950,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 859,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Indivior

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Indivior in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Indivior by 32.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Indivior in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Indivior from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Indivior in a report on Friday.

Indivior Price Performance

Shares of INDV traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.90. 4,143,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,575. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 773.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average of $14.62. Indivior has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $23.22.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.90 million. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 654.82% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Indivior will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Further Reading

