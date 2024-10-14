Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Short Interest Update

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the September 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 467,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of ILPT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 233,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,379. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ILPT. B. Riley boosted their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

Further Reading

