InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 262,900 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the September 15th total of 161,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

NASDAQ IFRX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 54,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,385. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $88.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.57. InflaRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. InflaRx had a negative return on equity of 47.03% and a negative net margin of 44,046.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that InflaRx will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InflaRx stock. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in InflaRx ( NASDAQ:IFRX Free Report ) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,383 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 1.20% of InflaRx worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

