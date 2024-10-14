InMode’s (INMD) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on INMD. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded InMode from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of InMode from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.50.

InMode Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $16.50 on Thursday. InMode has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The healthcare company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.81 million. InMode had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 35.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that InMode will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of InMode

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 210.7% in the second quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,240 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $36,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,841 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,634,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 191.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,125,017 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $20,520,000 after purchasing an additional 739,629 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 63.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,887 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $20,502,000 after buying an additional 437,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,104,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

