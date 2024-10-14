Insider Buying: United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Purchases 18 Shares of Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report) insider Louise Beardmore acquired 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,028 ($13.45) per share, with a total value of £185.04 ($242.17).

Louise Beardmore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

On Thursday, September 19th, Louise Beardmore sold 8,471 shares of United Utilities Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,058 ($13.85), for a total value of £89,623.18 ($117,292.47).

On Wednesday, September 11th, Louise Beardmore acquired 17 shares of United Utilities Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,069 ($13.99) per share, with a total value of £181.73 ($237.84).

United Utilities Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of UU traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,030.50 ($13.49). 934,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,047. The firm has a market cap of £7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,423.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,027.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,029.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 486.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

View Our Latest Research Report on UU

United Utilities Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.