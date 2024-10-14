Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG) Insider Richard Bernstein Purchases 350,000 Shares

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Free Report) insider Richard Bernstein acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £42,000 ($54,966.63).

Richard Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 31st, Richard Bernstein purchased 200,000 shares of Insig AI stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($36,644.42).

Insig AI Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of INSG opened at GBX 11.57 ($0.15) on Monday. Insig AI Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.55 ($0.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 22 ($0.29). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.72. The firm has a market cap of £13.62 million, a PE ratio of -64.28 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.45.

Insig AI Company Profile

Insig AI Plc engages in the provision of data science and machine learning development solutions. The company's ESG disclosure research tool which is used to compare companies against ESG progress with the use of the Group's ESG framework. It offers advisory/consultancy services in the areas of regulatory experience, corporate reporting, ESG investment, and framework and materialty experience; ESG disclosure Data, a centralised library of transparent, tagged, and machine readable ESG data.

