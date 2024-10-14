Inspire Investing LLC Buys 9,432 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 6,692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

HY stock opened at $68.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $84.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.65.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 4.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Capmk lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

