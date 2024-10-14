Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,108.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

CAG opened at $29.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average of $30.29.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.78%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

