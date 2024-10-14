Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 209.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COKE opened at $1,282.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,292.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1,087.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.82. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $614.22 and a 12 month high of $1,376.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $20.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 7.52%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

