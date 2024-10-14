Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 366.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,830 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in UWM were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in UWM by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 54,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30,361 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in UWM by 24.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 342,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 67,383 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in UWM by 1,743.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 226,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in UWM by 13.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,712,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after buying an additional 199,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UWMC shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of UWM from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on UWM from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on UWM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded UWM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on UWM from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.68.

In related news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $45,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,547.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UWMC opened at $7.38 on Monday. UWM Holdings Co. has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $9.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $705.60 million, a P/E ratio of -369.00 and a beta of 1.63.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $507.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,000.00%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

