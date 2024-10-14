Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 168.6% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $469.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.91, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.90. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $296.34 and a fifty-two week high of $498.23.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 45.13%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RACE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.86.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

